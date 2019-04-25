Huge Comeback Gets 'Cakes Win in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - The 'Cakes offense rallies late to defeat Round Rock 11-8 in ten innings. New Orleans trailed 7-0 in the seventh inning and managed two hits in the game when the offense awoke from its slumber.

Gabriel Guerrero started it off with a three run seventh inning home run. New Orleans got a run in the eighth inning on a sac-fly from JT Riddle to make it 7-4 Express. Harold Ramirez blasted a three run home run to tie the game.

In the ninth inning with two outs the 'Cakes Monte Harrison ripped a solo home run top give the 'Cakes their first lead of the ballgame 8-7. In the bottom of the inning Round Rock tied it on the second pitch with a solo home run from Kyle Tucker.

In the tenth inning Austin Dean hammered a three-run home run and the 'Cakes ripped off its fourth consecutive win to pull into a first place tie with the Express.

R.J. Alvarez gets the win in relief working two innings. Round Rock built their early lead by drawing eight walks but stranded 11 men on base during the game.

The 'Cakes had four home runs in the game, three of the long-ball's were three run shots and the Baby Cakes finished the game with 12 hits.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans improved to 1-1 in extra innings. The 'Cakes are 5-1 in series openers. Austin Dean extended his hit streak to ten games with a pair of hits. The Miami Marlins promoted pitcher Jose Quijada from New Orleans. The start of Wednesday's game was delayed by :27 minutes due to heavy rain.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Express meet on Thursday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday to play Memphis Redbirds.

