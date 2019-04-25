Isotopes Rally to Beat Bees

The Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for two runs in the ninth inning to knock off the Salt Lake Bees 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead scoring a run on a Jared Walsh single in the first inning. After Albuquerque tied the game up in the third inning, the Bees broke the tie with three runs in the fourth on a double by Jose Rojas, three singles and an Isotope error. Albuquerque narrowed the gap with two runs in the seventh and then completed the comeback with the decisive pair of runs in the ninth. Salt Lake would get a leadoff single by Jose Briceno in the ninth inning but could not bring him home.

Forrest Snow turned in a quality start for the Bees, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs while striking out eight. Jeremy Rhoades (1-1) was tagged with his first loss of the year as both ninth inning runs were charged to his ledger. All nine members of the Bees lineup recorded at least one hit with multiple hit games from Matt Thaiss, Cesar Puello and Jarrett Parker. Salt Lake outhit Albuquerque 12-8 but had only one hit go for extra bases while five of the Isotopes eight hits went for extras, including a pair of home runs by Pat Valaika.

The Bees have eight games remaining in the current homestand with four more coming against Albuquerque, followed by four against the Tacoma Rainiers. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

