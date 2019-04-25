Express Blank Baby Cakes in 2-0 Victory

April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (12-8) topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes (11-9) in Thursday night's contest by a 2-0 count at Dell Diamond. LF Kyle Tucker sent his fourth longball of the year into Dell Diamond's right field swimming pool in the fifth inning to push the Express to victory.

Express RHP Corbin Martin (1-1, 1.80) earned the win after a strong 5.0 inning start, holding the Baby Cakes without a run on six hits while punching out six. LHP Cionel Perez notched a hold in his 3.0 inning relief appearance as he struck out two New Orleans batters and allowed only one hit. To cap the night off, LHP Reymin Guduan shut the Baby Cakes down, earning the save in his ninth inning relief appearance. Baby Cakes RHP Hector Noesi (2-1, 1.64) suffered the loss after surrendering two hits and one run in 7.0 innings pitched.

After four scoreless frames, Tucker got the E-Train on the board by sending a solo home run 410 feet into right field to lead off the fifth inning. Following two more scoreless innings, SS Myles Straw doubled Round Rock's lead to 2-0 in the eighth by smoking a line drive into left field to score 3B Alex De Goti, who raced home from second base after singling.

The Express meet the Baby Cakes for game three at Dell Diamond on Friday night. New Orleans RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 1.23) is slated to face off against Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-1, 3.27). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th anniversary season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.