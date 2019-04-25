Doubleheader Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (10-8) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-11)

Games #19 & 20/Home Games #8 & 9

Thursday, April 25, 5:30 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

Game 1: RHP Bubba Derby (0-1, 6.19) vs. RHP Dennis Santana (0-1, 15.43)

Game 2: RHP Burch Smith (2-0, 0.56) vs. LHP Ben Holmes (0-1, 4.85)

Vs. Oklahoma City: The Missions and the Dodgers squared off in the opening series of the season it what was a close affair. San Antonio took three of the five games in the series and no team scored more than six runs in any game. This Missions outscored the Dodgers 22-17 and outhit them 40-34 in those five games.

Stokes Strokes: Troy Stokes Jr. returned from the Injured List on April 20 and went hitless in his first two games back before breaking out on Monday with a 2-for-3 performance that included his first home run of the season. Stokes Jr. is ranked by MLB Pipeline as Milwaukee's #13 prospect.

Hittin' Hiura: Keston Hiura tallied another hit on Monday. The hit was his fifth home run of the season. He has recorded at least one hit in 15 of the 18 games he has played in.

Zeroes: The Missions' pitching staff has a scoreless innings streak of 17.0 innings going back to game one of their April 21 doubleheader in Nashville. During the 17.0-inning scoreless streak the Missions have allowed just six hits and walked six batters while striking out 18. The Missions own a PCL-best 3.94 ERA. The back-to-back shutouts by the Missions were the first since they shutout Double-A Midland in consecutive games on June 22-23, 2018. New Orleans and San Antonio are the only teams in the Pacific Coast League with multiple shutout victories.

Bullpen Bounce Back: After the April 20 game against Nashville the season ERA for the bullpen was 6.87. Since then the bullpen has lowered its season ERA to 5.86. San Antonio's pen has strung together 12.0 consecutive scoreless frames and has allowed only eight hits and one walk while striking out 17 during the stretch.

San Antonio Ties: Oklahoma City hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh moved to San Antonio during his freshman year of high school. He attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Texas before being a third round draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 1987.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Jerry Briggs (@BriggsMissions) The boys are back, as @Mauriciodubon10 and @missionsmilb open a home series today at Wolff Stadium against the @okc_dodgers. First pitch of a series-opening doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Read all about it at samissions.com.

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) This Saturday take home a signed, game-worn Flying Chanclas jersey! All proceeds from the auction go to @AutismSATX! [ðï¸] bit.ly/2ZuzAKy

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) A big thanks to @UnivHealthSys for having us out today. @JonOlczak, @TJankins32, and Brad Kuntz had a blast!

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

LHP Donnie Hart optioned (4/22) from Milwaukee and activated RHP Bubba Derby transferred from short-season Rocky Mountain to San Antonio

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.