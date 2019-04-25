Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-14) at Iowa Cubs (12-7)
April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #20: Nashville Sounds (5-14) vs. Iowa Cubs (12-7)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Ronald Herrera (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Colin Rea (1-0, 3.24)
First Pitch: 6:38 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Against Collin Rea: Iowa starter Collin Rea pitched against Nashville on April 7 and earned no decision in Iowa's 5-3 win. He went 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run) and two walks while striing out two batters. The following Sounds have plate appearances against the right-hander: Bandy - 0-for-2, K; Calhoun - 1-for-2; d'Arnaud - 1-for-1, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB; Fontana - 0-for-1, BB; Granite - 1-for-3, R; Ibáñez - 1-for-2, 2B, RBI; Trevino - 0-for-2; White - 1-for-2, 2B.
Can I Assist You?: Zack Granite recorded his third outfield assist of the season last night against Iowa. It was his second assist from right field, with his other one coming from left field. He his tied-for-second in the Pacific Coast League with five, only trailing Iowa's Zach Borenstein who has five.
Power Duo: Both Matt Davidson and Willie Calhoun homered in last night's game and they have now combined for nine total home runs (Davidson's five, Calhoun's four) They have accounted for 45% of Nashville's home runs and their 23 combined RBI is 34.3% of the team's RBI production.
What's the word around Nashville?
John Blake (@RangerBlake)
LHP Taylor Hearn will be recalled from Nashville on Thursday and will make his Major League debut in start tomorrow night in Seattle. He is 1-3 in 4 starts with the Sounds in 2019.
Howard Johnson (@20Hojo)
Blue check y'all
Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)
Just Announced: @joshgallmusic and @cassidydanielss will be performing live at Big Guitar Brewfest, presented by @PuckettsGrocery!
Because beer is always better with live music, right? bit.ly/2TJzbjA
