Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their first Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2019, featuring Shannon Bohach, a breast cancer survivor, on Friday, April 26 when the Aces take on the Fresno Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Shannon Bohach is a true native Nevadan. Born at Saint Mary's Hospital, she has been a staple in the community raising her 3 children and taking an active part in the Reno Rodeo.

In April 2018, Shannon felt a lump in her left breast. After seeing Dr. Harold Chotiner, at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, she was sent to get a 3D mammogram and an ultrasound, with Dr. Chivonne Harrigal, a Breast Radiologist at Saint Mary's. The ultrasound revealed 2 lumps, one underneath the other.

Biopsies were ordered and she was sent to see Dr. Michelle Chu for surgery. With her son getting married and the Reno Rodeo about to start, Shannon already had a lot going on in her life. Now she had to deal with the fact that she does indeed have breast cancer.

After 16 weeks of Chemotherapy and 2 surgeries, Shannon was sent to see Dr. Jonathan Tay at Saint Mary's Center for Cancer, where she went through 6 1/2 weeks of Radiation, to make sure that they have killed off all the cancer.

With a great support team from her family, friends, and horses, Shannon is now cancer free and enjoying her life.

Shannon will round the bases commemorating her "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The Reno Aces and Fresno players and staff will be lined up along each baseline to greet her as she makes her way toward home plate while her story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

