@AustinFC vs. @stlCITYsc Everything's Bigger in Texas!
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC YouTube Video
A Western Conference battle in Austin
@stlCITYsc head to Q2 Stadium to face @AustinFC at 5:30pm ET on Sunday Night Soccer presented by @continentaltire
Check out the St. Louis City SC Statistics
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