@AustinFC vs. @stlCITYsc Everything's Bigger in Texas!

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC YouTube Video







A Western Conference battle in Austin

@stlCITYsc head to Q2 Stadium to face @AustinFC at 5:30pm ET on Sunday Night Soccer presented by @continentaltire







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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