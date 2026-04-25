Alexey Miranchuk STUNNING FREE KICK!!
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026
- LA Galaxy Host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer, Honor Club Legend Cobi Jones with Statue Unveiling - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, to Nashville SC
- Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments
- Atlanta United Defeats Chattanooga FC 3-1