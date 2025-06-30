2025 Commissioner's Cup All-Access - Episode One
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
On June 17, the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever punched its tickets to the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Finals. Indy took down Connecticut, but not without a crucial assist from New York - knocking out Atlanta - to seal the Fever's first trip to the finals in franchise history. Minnesota handled business against Las Vegas, ending with the best record in Commissioner's Cup play and clinching home court.
Go inside the clutch plays, high-stake battles, and behind-the-scenes emotion that set the stage for the W's biggest midseason showdown on July 1 - one that could foreshadow who lifts the big chip come October.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
