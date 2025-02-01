Zakreski Nets Two as Winterhawks Fall to Tigers on Friday Night

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Josh Zakreski scored two goals tonight, which is his seventh multigoal goal of the season, but the Hawks lost 7-2 in their lone season meeting against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Game #47: Portland (2) vs. Medicine Hat (7)

SOG: POR (28) - MH (32)

PP: POR (0/4) - MH (1/1)

Saves: Marek Schlenker (25/32) - Harrison Meneghin (26)

SCORING:

MH - Oasiz Wiesblatt (23) from Ryder Ritchie and Gavin McKenna

MH - Tanner Molendyk (6) from Ryder Ritchie and Oasiz Wiesblatt (Power Play)

MH - Ryder Ritchie (19) from Gavin McKenna

MH - Hunter St. Martin (30)

POR - Josh Zakreski (28) from Carsyn Dyck and Diego Buttazzoni

MH - Liam Ruck (16) from Markus Ruck and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

MH - Gavin McKenna (26) from Wiesblatt

MH - Jonas Woo (10) from Misha Volotovskii and Bryce Pickford

POR - Josh Zakreski (29) from Carter Sotheran and David Hoy

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland had a goal disallowed early in the first period due to an offside play and Medicine Hat proceeded to add three goals in the first frame to give them a 3-0 lead.

The Winterhawks got on the board late in the second period when Josh Zakreski picked up a Carsyn Dyck feed off the face-off and buried it top shelf to make it a 4-1 game after 40 minutes of play.

The Tigers netted their fifth of the game at 7:10 of the third period, followed by two more tallies coming soon after to stretch the lead to 7-1. Zakreski netted his second of the night with a slick move, cutting in from the left circle and lifting the puck over the glove-side shoulder of the Tigers' netminder Harrison Meneghin. His tally was the final of game, as the Hawks fell to the Tigers by a 7-2 score.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to home ice tomorrow night to take on the Victoria Royals for Hawks Fight Cancer Night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.