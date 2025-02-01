Zakreski Nets Two as Winterhawks Fall to Tigers on Friday Night
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Josh Zakreski scored two goals tonight, which is his seventh multigoal goal of the season, but the Hawks lost 7-2 in their lone season meeting against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Game #47: Portland (2) vs. Medicine Hat (7)
SOG: POR (28) - MH (32)
PP: POR (0/4) - MH (1/1)
Saves: Marek Schlenker (25/32) - Harrison Meneghin (26)
SCORING:
MH - Oasiz Wiesblatt (23) from Ryder Ritchie and Gavin McKenna
MH - Tanner Molendyk (6) from Ryder Ritchie and Oasiz Wiesblatt (Power Play)
MH - Ryder Ritchie (19) from Gavin McKenna
MH - Hunter St. Martin (30)
POR - Josh Zakreski (28) from Carsyn Dyck and Diego Buttazzoni
MH - Liam Ruck (16) from Markus Ruck and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll
MH - Gavin McKenna (26) from Wiesblatt
MH - Jonas Woo (10) from Misha Volotovskii and Bryce Pickford
POR - Josh Zakreski (29) from Carter Sotheran and David Hoy
GAME SUMMARY:
Portland had a goal disallowed early in the first period due to an offside play and Medicine Hat proceeded to add three goals in the first frame to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Winterhawks got on the board late in the second period when Josh Zakreski picked up a Carsyn Dyck feed off the face-off and buried it top shelf to make it a 4-1 game after 40 minutes of play.
The Tigers netted their fifth of the game at 7:10 of the third period, followed by two more tallies coming soon after to stretch the lead to 7-1. Zakreski netted his second of the night with a slick move, cutting in from the left circle and lifting the puck over the glove-side shoulder of the Tigers' netminder Harrison Meneghin. His tally was the final of game, as the Hawks fell to the Tigers by a 7-2 score.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks return to home ice tomorrow night to take on the Victoria Royals for Hawks Fight Cancer Night.
