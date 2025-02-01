Broncos Stumble in Kamloops

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Swift Current Broncos dropped their second straight game on the BC Division road-swing with a 5-2 loss in Kamloops against the Blazers Friday night.

Kamloops would open the scoring as Emmitt Finnie would break-in and solve Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck at 5:20 for his 28th of the season giving the home-side an early lead and they'd add to it later at 10:08 as Oren Shtrom would score on the power play for the Blazers with his 11th of the campaign and Kamloops would carry that gap of a lead over the Broncos heading to the second period.

Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would get the Broncos on the board 50 seconds into the second notching his 19th from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB). But the Blazers would respond quickly at 4:08 as Oren Shtrom would have his second of the game to push the lead back up by 2 for a 3-1 advantage. Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would cut into the Kamloops lead again with his 3rd goal of the road-trip and his 21st of the season at 7:49 from Gould & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) to get it close at 3-2. Back came the Blazers half way through the game at 10:15 as Emmitt Finnie would finish a shot off in close quarters to give the Blazers the insurance mark going to the third period and a 4-2 lead.

Despite playing non-stop for nine plus minutes to start the 3rd period, the Broncos could not solve Logan Edmonstone as Nathan Behm would seal things off with an empty-netter giving the Blazers 5-2 triumph.

The Broncos drop their record to 24-20-1-1 and will look to salvage their BC road-trip Saturday night in Kelowna at Prospera Place. Puck-drop is set for 8:05.

