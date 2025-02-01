Broncos Close out BC Division Swing in Kelowna
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Kelowna, BC - It's the final leg of the BC Division road-trip for the Swift Current Broncos (24-20-1-1) as they head to Prospera Place to take on the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (16-24-4-1) Saturday night.
The Broncos will look to go above .500 on the trip thus-far after dropping two straight including Friday's 5-2 loss in Kamloops. Going into action against the Rockets, the Broncos are still in the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race while the Rockets are chasing their opponents in the Western Conference race sitting in 11th to start the night.
You can hear tonight's game live on the home of the Broncos, Country 94.1 With the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 and puck-drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM.
For more on tonight's game visit the official Game Notes & Stats links above.
2024-25 Regular Season: 24-20-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 9-13-0-1
First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1
Second Half Record: 7-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 4-4-0-0
LAST GAME 5-2 L @ Blazers: Rylan Gould scored a goal and an assist but the Broncos could not overcome an early lead by the Blazers and fell 5-2 at the Sandman Centre Friday night. Broncos forward Carlin Dezainde also hit the score sheet with his 21st of the season and third goal of the BC Division road-trip for Swift Current.
VS. KELOWNA: This is the only meeting of the season between the Rockets & Broncos. The Broncos sport a 16-18-1-0 record against the Rockets since 1996. In Kelowna, Swift Current is 6-10-1-0 lifetime. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Kelowna with two points in the most previous meeting at Prospera Place October 18, 2023 in a 6-3 Rockets win over the Broncos.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
February 1/2025 - at Kelowna
October 18/2023 - at Kelowna (6-3 KEL)
