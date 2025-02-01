Oil Kings' Comeback Falls Short Against Hitmen
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings battled on Friday night, but fell short in a 5-2 decision to the Calgary Hitmen.
The Oil Kings fell behind 3-0 through 40 minutes after Ben Kindel scored twice in the first for Calgary, and Connor Hvidston scored on the powerplay in the second.
Edmonton was able to create some offense early in the third period as Adam Jecho tipped one past Daniel Hauser to bring it to 3-1. Then on an Oil Kings powerplay, Miroslav Holinka notched his 14th of the season to get it back to a one-goal deficit.
Edmonton continued to press in the third, outshooting Calgary 12-8 in the final frame, but were unable to get the equalizer as Carson Wetsch and Ethan Moore added insurance markers for Calgary.
The Oil Kings were outshot 34-31 on the evening and were 1-for-5 on the powerplay, and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.
Edmonton will visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night.
