Warriors Shut Out By Rebels
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - Red Deer scored three goals in the third period Saturday and handed the Warriors a 3-0 loss at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
Throughout the opening period, space to be creative was scarce. Although both teams were able to come up the ice with speed, they made plays defensively inside their zones. They combined for eleven shots in the period but no goals.
Red Deer had more attack time in the second period and used two power plays to drive more pucks towards the Moose Jaw net. The Rebels had a 17-6 advantage on the second-period shot clock, however, the game remained scoreless through forty minutes.
The visitors picked up the game's first goal close to three minutes into the third period when Noah Milford scored his first WHL goal. Red Deer added to their lead just past the nine-minute mark with a goal from Jhett Larson. The Rebels put the game out of reach in the final moments with an empty-net goal from Derek Thurston.
Warriors' goalie Matthew Hutchison made 31 saves in the loss while Chase Wutzke made 16 in the shutout win for the Rebels.
Moose Jaw was 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Warriors' busy weekend closes on Sunday with a trip to Saskatoon to take on the Blades. The squad returns home on Tuesday, February 4 with their only game of the season against the Wenatchee Wild.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025
- Cougars Claim Third Straight Win with 5-2 Victory Over Tri-City - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Take Down Tigers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Fall To Cougars For Second Straight Night - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Fall 4-3 to Seattle in Shootout - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Come Up Short Against Royals On Saturday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Start February with Dominant 10-3 Win Over First Place Silvertips - Spokane Chiefs
- Prince Albert Pulls Away Saturday For 5-2 Win Over Wenatchee - Wenatchee Wild
- Simcoe Sensational As Oil Kings Shut Out Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Shut Out By Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Pull Away, Pats Drop Tight Contest - Regina Pats
- Wheat Kings Close Out Saskatchewan Swing With Win Over Pats - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 51 at Seattle Thunderbirds - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Oil Kings Look to Start February Strong against Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Close out BC Division Swing in Kelowna - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: February 1 vs. Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Allow Season Low 19 Shots in 4-3 Win Over Tri-City - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Downed by Silvertips - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Cougars - February 1, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Discipline Biggest Factor in Giants' Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Americans Drop First Of Three Straight Games To Prince George - Tri-City Americans
- Zakreski Nets Two as Winterhawks Fall to Tigers on Friday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Dethrone Victoria with Convincing 5-1 Win over B.C. Leaders - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Stumble in Kamloops - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Win 12th in a Row - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Slay the Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings' Comeback Falls Short Against Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wild Staved off in Saskatoon Friday, 4-2 - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.