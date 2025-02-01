Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars conclude their five-game home stand on Saturday as they take on the Tri-City Americans.

When: Saturday, February 1

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 27-15-3-2 (59 Points / 2nd - BC Division - 4th - Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 win over the Tri-City Americans on Friday, January 31

Americans Record: 23-19-4-1 (51 Points / 3rd - US Division - 7th - Western Conference)

Americans Last Game: A 4-3 loss to the Prince George Cougars on Friday, January 31

Last Game...

- Prince George allowed a season low 19 shots against in the 4-3 win over the Americans

- Borya Valis secured his 200th career point in the win

- The Cougars used four different goal scorers in the win (Heidt, Foster, Valis, Riche)

King Koehn Climbing

- Alternate captain, 20-year-old, and LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer is closing on 120 career goals in the WHL which would tie alumnus Chase Witala's all-time Prince George Cougar record.

- Ziemmer is currently at 118 goals entering tonight's game.

27 on the Verge of History

- Cougar captain Riley Heidt continues to chase more franchise records. The PG Cougar all-time points and assists leader is closing on the most assists in Cougars history (Victoria and Prince George).

- Heidt enters tonight with 232 assists, just three shy of Mark Morrison's record of 235.

Roster Updates:

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan has been suspended (TBD) after his game misconduct for charging on Tuesday against Swift Current.

What are we Wearing?

The Cougars will be wearing specialty black and jerseys courtesy of the #CHLDesignYourJersey campaign. These game worn jerseys are live for auction right now and you can bid HERE. The proceeds go to the President's Choice Children's Charity.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cats hit the road for three games following tonight. The Cougars will battle Tri-City for the fourth and final time this season on Tuesday, February 4th in Kennewick, WA at 7:05 pm.

