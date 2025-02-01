Wild Staved off in Saskatoon Friday, 4-2

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Dawson Seitz in action

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild) Wenatchee Wild's Dawson Seitz in action(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - Just a few weeks after joining the Wenatchee Wild from the Regina Pats, forward Tye Spencer made the most of his return to his hometown Friday.

With friends and family looking on, Spencer scored a goal in the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades, as the Wild began a six-game sojourn through Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Wenatchee will face all six teams in the East Division on this road trip.

Saskatoon got on the board first, with Hunter Laing scoring over the shoulder of Brendan Gee just before the game's five-minute mark. Spencer tied the contest 7:34 out of the gate, with Shaun Rios hustling the puck down the right wing before feeding Spencer for a tap-in at the front of the net. Cooper Williams snagged the puck at the top of the Wenatchee zone and drove it in before scoring on a backhand with 2:01 left in the first, sending the Blades to the dressing room with the lead.

The hosts added onto the lead in the second, when Tyler Parr tapped in a pass from Hudson Kibblewhite with 6:21 to go, putting Saskatoon ahead 3-1. Rowan Calvert's second-chance goal with 1:45 to play in the period sent the lead to three goals for the first time, but Wenatchee got one back at 3:28 of the third on Dawson Seitz's drive to the net on the power play - his backhand pitch past Ethan McCallum trimmed the Blades' lead to 4-2.

Parr and Williams notched a goal and an assist apiece to lead the scoring for Saskatoon. McCallum made 25 saves to earn his fourth win of the season, while Gee took the loss for the Wild with 23 saves. Wenatchee finished 1-for-3 on the power play, and was perfect on four penalty-killing chances. The Wild moved to 17-25-3-1 with the loss, while the Blades improved to 24-16-3-3.

Wenatchee's road trip continues Saturday with a visit to the East Division-leading Prince Albert Raiders. The opening puck drop at Art Hauser Centre is set for 5 p.m. Pacific, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild return home to face the Portland Winterhawks for their "Hockey Is My Valentine" promotion on February 14, presented by Carl's Jr.

2025-26 season tickets go on sale February 4 - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.