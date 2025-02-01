Cougars Claim Third Straight Win with 5-2 Victory Over Tri-City
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars extended their winning streak to three games with a commanding 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night at the CN Centre.
Borya Valis and Riley Heidt led the charge offensively, combining for seven points, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen earned his 24th win of the season with a solid 21-save performance.
GAME SUMMARY
The first period was eventful, featuring two lengthy goal reviews and multiple stoppages. Tri-City appeared to open the scoring, but the goal was disallowed due to a high stick. Moments later, the Americans capitalized at 7:12 to take a 1-0 lead. The Cougars thought they had the equalizer when Bauer Dumanski found the net, but after a long review, the goal was overturned due to the net being off its moorings. Despite both teams pressing, the Americans carried their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
Prince George wasted no time responding in the second period. Borya Valis struck on the power play at 3:09, followed by Riley Heidt just 46 seconds later to put the Cougars in front. The Cats held their lead through 40 minutes, setting the stage for a dominant third period.
In the final frame, Matteo Danis extended the lead with a perfectly placed shot at 8:23, and Koehn Ziemmer sealed the deal at 14:34 with his sixth "pizza goal" of the season, securing free Domino's pizza for the 4,000+ fans in attendance.
With the win, the Cougars completed the weekend sweep of Tri-City and continued their strong push in the BC Division and Western Conference.
They Said It...
General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb and captain Riley Heidt on tonight's win...
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/02012042/post-game-interviews-feb-1.mp3
What's Next...
The Cougars hit the road for three games beginning on Tuesday as they take on the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, WA at 7:05 pm.
