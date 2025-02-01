Rockets Downed by Silvertips

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Jake Pilon on game night

Kelowna Rockets' Jake Pilon on game night

Hiroki Gojsic scored twice on Friday night against the Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place but it came in a losing cause as the Kelowna Rockets fell by a score of 7-3.

Kayden Longley also scored in the loss.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would get off to a quick start as Hiroki Gojsic would corral a puck off the glass, break in on goal and beat Silvertips goaltender Raiden LeGall with a nice move to put Kelowna up 1-0 less than a minute into the game. The Silvertips would answer on the power play as Landon DuPont would score his 12th of the campaign to tie the game heading into the second.

Carter Bear would tally his 34th of the season 5:18 into the second frame to put Everett ahead 2-1 but was quickly answered by Kayden Longley's redirect off a Jake Henderson shot two minutes later to knot the game at two. The Silvertips would reply immediately thanks to a goal from Cole Temple, which started a string of four consecutive Everett goals to go ahead 6-2, getting goals from Shea Busch, Temple and Tarin Smith. Gojsic would cut the lead back down to three with a nifty backhand but Temple would complete the hat trick with less than a minute to go in the period to give the visitors a 7-3 victory.

"There's a six-and-a-half-minute gap in the second period where we got away from it a little bit. Got to individualistic, got away from assignments and it shows on the scoreboard," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "Good teams take advantage of that and that's a good team over there, they took advantage of it and we've got to continue to work to clean that up."

"With that being said, there's 54 minutes of hockey tonight that has some good stuff showing. We've got a mentally tough group. There's a lot of frustration in that group, which shows me that they care. As a coach, you're proud of that and as a coach it's up to me to fix the things where we're breaking down."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 40-34

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Everett went 1/5

Hiroki Gojsic scored twice on the evening

UP NEXT

Kelowna will wrap up their four-game home stand on Saturday against the Swift Current Broncos, who will be making their lone appearance at Prospera Place. Puck drop will go at 6:05 PM.

