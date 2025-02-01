Cougars Allow Season Low 19 Shots in 4-3 Win Over Tri-City

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars secured back-to-back victories with a hard-fought 4-3 win over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night at the CN Centre.

Four different Cougars found the back of the net, while the team held Tri-City to a season-low 19 shots on goal.

The scoring opened at 10:07 of the first period when Riley Heidt ripped a power-play laser from the left circle to put the Cougars ahead. The Americans responded quickly, tying the game at 11:24, but Aiden Foster restored the lead at 19:39, tapping in his seventh of the season to give Prince George a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

Despite managing just four shots in the second period, Tri-City evened the score at 4:31. The Cougars reclaimed the lead at 12:59, as Borya Valis buried a chance in tight. The goal was reviewed after the net was dislodged but ultimately stood, sending Prince George into the third with a 3-2 lead.

In the final frame, Ben Riche extended the Cougars' lead to 4-2 at 6:16, netting his team-leading 28th goal of the season. Tri-City pulled back within one at 10:39, but the Cougars held strong in the closing minutes, securing a big two points in front of the home crowd.

Stats and Standouts:

Borya Valis earned his 200th and 201st point, becoming the 11th Cougar I team history to reach that milestone.

Riley Heidt collected his 232nd assist, now marking him four away from the Prince George and Victoria Cougar Record (Mark Morrison, 235)

After a three-assist game, Terik Parascak owns six points (1-5-6) in last two games

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on tonight's win...

What's Next...

The Cougars are back in action against Tri-City tomorrow night at the CN Centre to conclude their five-game home-stand. Puck drop is at 6:00 pm.

