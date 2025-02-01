Preview: Americans at Cougars - February 1, 2025
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, but couldn't pull even after falling behind 4-2 as they dropped a 4-3 came to the Prince George Cougars last night. Max Curran, Jake Sloan and Jaxen Adam, his first WHL goal, scored for the Americans while Lukas Matecha finished with 25 saves in the loss.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars. Prince George picked up a 4-3 shootout win in the first meeting on December 11 at the Toyota Center before a 4-3 victory last night. The two teams will wrap up their season series as they meet for the third time in five days Tuesday night in Kennewick.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Max Curran (15-34-49) Ben Riche (28-34-62)
Brandon Whynott (22-26-48) Terik Parascak (21-41-62)
Jake Sloan (18-30-48) Riley Heidt (22-37-59)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Power Play - 15.1% (25-for-166) Power Play - 23.1% (39-for-169)
Penalty Kill - 80.2% (142-for-177) Penalty Kill - 81.1% (146-for-180)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
