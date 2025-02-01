Simcoe Sensational As Oil Kings Shut Out Hurricanes
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday night as they defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 2-0 on the road.
It was a game that saw the Oil Kings face adversity from the get-go, even before getting to the rink as weather delays caused a late arrival. The Oil Kings also on the second-half of a back-to-back facing a Hurricanes club that hadn't played since January 26, against Edmonton at Rogers Place.
Even with all that at play, the Oil Kings scored almost four minutes into the contest as Jackson Unger misplayed a puck beuhind the Lethbridge, allowing Marshall Finnie to find Cole Miller for his 16th goal of the season. Edmonton was also outshot 12-8 in the first, but Ethan Simcoe was excellent, as he was throughout the game.
Simcoe made another 14 saves in the second period while the Oil Kings mustered only four shots on goal, althought one resulted in a goal as Finnie banked one by Jackson Unger from below the goal line to make it 2-0 after forty minutes.
Ultimately, Simcoe and the Oil Kings held on for the victory and Lac du Bonnet, Man. products second shutout in the WHL. He made 35 saves in total including numerous top-notch scoring chances.
The Oil Kings were 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The win moves the Oil Kings back into fifth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 26-19-1-2 record and 55 points.
Edmonton is back in action on Wednesday as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025
- Cougars Claim Third Straight Win with 5-2 Victory Over Tri-City - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Take Down Tigers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Fall To Cougars For Second Straight Night - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Fall 4-3 to Seattle in Shootout - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Come Up Short Against Royals On Saturday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Start February with Dominant 10-3 Win Over First Place Silvertips - Spokane Chiefs
- Prince Albert Pulls Away Saturday For 5-2 Win Over Wenatchee - Wenatchee Wild
- Simcoe Sensational As Oil Kings Shut Out Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Shut Out By Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Pull Away, Pats Drop Tight Contest - Regina Pats
- Wheat Kings Close Out Saskatchewan Swing With Win Over Pats - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 51 at Seattle Thunderbirds - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Oil Kings Look to Start February Strong against Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Close out BC Division Swing in Kelowna - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: February 1 vs. Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Allow Season Low 19 Shots in 4-3 Win Over Tri-City - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Downed by Silvertips - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Cougars - February 1, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Discipline Biggest Factor in Giants' Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Americans Drop First Of Three Straight Games To Prince George - Tri-City Americans
- Zakreski Nets Two as Winterhawks Fall to Tigers on Friday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Dethrone Victoria with Convincing 5-1 Win over B.C. Leaders - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Stumble in Kamloops - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Win 12th in a Row - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Slay the Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings' Comeback Falls Short Against Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wild Staved off in Saskatoon Friday, 4-2 - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.