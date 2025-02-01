Simcoe Sensational As Oil Kings Shut Out Hurricanes

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday night as they defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 2-0 on the road.

It was a game that saw the Oil Kings face adversity from the get-go, even before getting to the rink as weather delays caused a late arrival. The Oil Kings also on the second-half of a back-to-back facing a Hurricanes club that hadn't played since January 26, against Edmonton at Rogers Place.

Even with all that at play, the Oil Kings scored almost four minutes into the contest as Jackson Unger misplayed a puck beuhind the Lethbridge, allowing Marshall Finnie to find Cole Miller for his 16th goal of the season. Edmonton was also outshot 12-8 in the first, but Ethan Simcoe was excellent, as he was throughout the game.

Simcoe made another 14 saves in the second period while the Oil Kings mustered only four shots on goal, althought one resulted in a goal as Finnie banked one by Jackson Unger from below the goal line to make it 2-0 after forty minutes.

Ultimately, Simcoe and the Oil Kings held on for the victory and Lac du Bonnet, Man. products second shutout in the WHL. He made 35 saves in total including numerous top-notch scoring chances.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The win moves the Oil Kings back into fifth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 26-19-1-2 record and 55 points.

Edmonton is back in action on Wednesday as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.

