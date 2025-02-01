Hawks Come Up Short Against Royals On Saturday Night
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Josh Zakreski nets his third goal of the weekend and goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták dazzles with a 30-save effort, but Victoria nets two third-period goals to beat Portland 2-1 on Hawks Fight Cancer Night.
Game #48: Portland (1) vs. Victoria (2)
SOG: POR (25) - VIC (32)
PP: POR (0/2) - VIC (0/3)
Saves: Štěbeták (30) - Kraus (24)
SCORING:
POR - Josh Zakreski (30) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran
VIC - Teydon Trembecky (29) from Cole Reschny and Nate Misskey
VIC - Kenta Isogai (20) from Justin Kipkie and Cosmo Wilson
GAME SUMMARY:
Winterhawks forward Josh Zakreski netted his third goal of the weekend, breaking a scoreless tie 7:48 into the second period, off a net-front deflection from a Tyson Jugnauth point shot.
The Royals responded just over seven minutes into the third period on the rush and then added another goal from 20-year-old forward Kenta Isogai to take a 2-1 lead at 11:34 of the third period. Portland pushed back and peppered shots toward Jayden Kraus, but were unable to force overtime and Victoria skated away with a 2-1 win.
The Portland Winterhawks head north of the border to battle the Vancouver Giants on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. PST at the Langley Events Centre before heading back home to face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. PST for Pacific Islander Celebration Night.
