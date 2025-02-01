Wheat Kings Pull Away, Pats Drop Tight Contest
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Brandon Wheat Kings added two empty netters in the final two minutes to pull ahead by three, defeating the Regina Pats 5-2 on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.
It was a close game from start to finish, as the Pats responded with a solid effort after a tough 3-0 loss on Friday to Red Deer. After Julien Maze opened the scoring for Regina in the first, the Wheat Kings added three within a five-minute span in the second.
In the third, the Pats got back to within striking distance with Ephram McNutt's power play goal. Ewan Huet was solid between the pipes for the Pats, stopping 27 of 30.
Carson Bjarnason secured his 11th win of the season with a 25 save performance. Jaxon Jacobson led the way with three points (2G-1A) for the Wheat Kings, and Jordan Gavin tallied three assists.
FINAL SCORE: Wheat Kings 5, Pats 2
THE GOALS
First Period
1-0: Pats at 3:32 - Julien Maze (10), assisted by Zach Moore // Maze came up the ice on a two-on-one and ripped the puck short side past Bjarnason to make it 1-0 for the Pats.
Second Period
1-1: Wheat Kings at 9:40 - Jaxon Jacobson (11), assisted by Caleb Hadland & Jordan Gavin // A turnover at the blueline led to an odd-man rush with Jacobson's tough angle shot just crossing the line to tie the game up at 1-1.
2-1: Wheat Kings at 12:25 - Caleb Hadland (18), assisted by Jordan Gavin & Jaxon Jacobson (PP) // The Wheat Kings were able to keep the play alive in the offensive zone. A three way passing play ended up on Hadland's stick and his shot from the right circle went off the post and in to give the Wheat Kings a 2-1 lead.
3-1: Wheat Kings at 13:27 - Adam Belusko (2), assisted by Dylan Ronald // Belusko's shot from the right point hit a Pats defender and changed direction past Huet to extend the Wheat Kings lead to 3-1.
Third Period
3-2: Pats at 13:19 - Ephram McNutt (4), assisted by Reese Hamilton & Caden Brown (PP) // Hamilton passed to McNutt at the point and his shot beat a screened Bjarnason to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.
4-2: Wheat Kings at 18:32 - Marcus Nguyen (24), assisted by Nicholas Johnson (EN) // Nguyen sealed the contest with an empty net marker to make it 4-2.
5-2: Wheat Kings at 19:35 - Jaxon Jacobson (12), assisted by Jordan Gavin (EN) // Jacobson added another empty net goal to make it 5-2.
THE STATISTICS
SOG: Regina - 10-9-8-27 | Brandon - 9-9-14-32
PP: Regina - 1/3 | Brandon - 1/3
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Ewan Huet (27 saves / 30 shots)
Brandon: Carson Bjarnason (25 saves / 27 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Jaxon Jacobson (2G-1A) - Wheat Kings
Second: Connor Bear - Pats
Third: Carson Bjarnason (25 saves) - Wheat Kings
JUST NOTES
Julien Maze scored his 10th goal of the season ending an nine game goalless drought. The goal gave Maze five (1G-4A) in his last six games. Zach Moore has two assists in his last three games. Ephram McNutt scored his fourth of the season, and his first in 11 games. It was his first powerplay marker of his WHL career. The Pats fall to 2-3-1 against Brandon this season. The Pats fall to 13-29-4-2 while the Wheat Kings improved to 24-16-3-3.
COMING UP
The Pats are in action Friday night, February 7th, when they host the Wenatchee Wild. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.
