Game Day Hub: February 1 vs. Victoria

February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the weekend home stand against the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals. The Hawks will debut their specialty Hawks Fight Cancer jerseys to help raise awareness and funds for cancer-fighting organizations.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Specialty Hawks Fight Cancer Jerseys (Black and Purple)

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Last Time Out

The red-hot Medicine Hat Tigers scooped up their twelfth consecutive win, beating the Hawks 7-2 on Friday night. Portland's alternate captain Josh Zakreski scored twice in the home loss, marking the seventh time this season Big Z has scored multiple goals in a game.

Sing Along Song: Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus

PUCK Cancer

Tonight's annual Hawks Fight Cancer Night is all about raising funds for cancer research and supporting Portland-area, cancer-fighting organizations. Fans are encouraged tonight to take a moment and walk the concourse to check out the local health groups that are tabling at tonight's game. The Winterhawks are holding a silent auction on the concourse throughout tonight's game where fans can bid on the game-worn specialty jerseys from some of their favorite players. For those out of town or local fans looking for a specific player, five other Winterhawks jerseys are currently up for bid on DASH with the online auction ending Monday afternoon.

Fans can also swing by the team store tonight outside entry RR and purchase a replica jersey or other Hawks Fight Cancer merchandise. A portion of the proceeds from the Hawks Fight Cancer jersey auctions and merchandise sales will benefit local cancer-fighting organizations.

In partnership with Sunset High School, the Winterhawks are also helping their local high school raise funds for their "Cram the Stands" initiative. The Winterhawks will be selling "Cram the Stands" t-shirts at the game and 100% of the sales will go directly back to the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital ambassadors to fight pediatric cancer.

Scouting Victoria

The Victoria Royals enter the match-up with 60 points in 48 games, but they suffered a 5-1 loss in Spokane last night. Cole Reschny scored the Royals lone goal in Friday night's contest and it helped him set a new career high with 60 points in 43 games. The former third overall selection by Victoria in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft has points in his last three contests, including a season-high six points against the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday. Newcomer Brandon Lisowsky has five goals in hist last five games and is 17 points shy of 300 in his WHL career. In addition to Lisowsky, Victoria added former U.S. Division All-Star Kenta Isogai and Hayden Moore from the Wenatchee Wild as well as overage forward Brayden Boehm from the Medicine Hat Tigers this season.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks won their lone meeting of the season thus far against the Victoria Royals, going all the way back to the Hawks home opener. 2025 NHL Draft prospect Ryan Miller scored twice in the 5-3 victory and Josh Zakreski, Tyson Jugnauth and Carsyn Dyck each added tallies. Captain Kyle Chyzowski paced all players with four points (4A) and Ondřej Štěbeták stopped 39/42 shots he faced.

The Winterhawks travel to Victoria for a weekend series against the Royals on February 28 and March 1.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

