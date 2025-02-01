Chiefs Dethrone Victoria with Convincing 5-1 Win over B.C. Leaders
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane took the ice on Friday night for the first time in a week, playing the visiting Victoria Royals in the first of four matchups this season. 15-year-old Ossie McIntyre, the 7th-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, was called into action for the Chiefs in just his fourth career WHL game (two assists in three games entering tonight).
The top two power play units in the entire WHL combined to go 0/3 with the man advantage in a scoreless first.
The second period was much more eventful with Spokane scoring three straight goals. First it was Shea Van Olm from close range on the power play. Cristall carried the puck down the left wall and below the goal line before sliding it to Van Olm on the post for the score at 5:36.
The Chiefs would make it 2-0 at 9:02 with a trademark sharp angle shot from the Captain. Crampton held the blue line as Victoria tried to break out and then found Van Olm attacking the net. He slipped it to Catton who fired from a tight angle for his first score of the game.
Rasmus Ekström scored his 20th of the season at 15:27 to make it three straight goals for the home team.
Victoria cut the lead by one with a goal at 16:47 from Reschny, making it a 3-1 game at the intermission.
Through two periods it was the Chiefs' defense shining through, only allowing ten shots on target combined. The Royals would manage ten shots in the third period alone, all saved by Dawson Cowan.
Berkly Catton added his second of the night to make it 4-1 at 12:25 with a sensational solo effort down the ice.
Coco Armstrong put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal at 19:22, his 6th of the season.
Spokane was 2/5 on the power play and went 5/5 on the penalty kill against the top power play unit of the season entering Friday's action. Four different Spokane skaters found the net while seven players recorded at least one assist.
Spokane will travel to Everett, Vancouver, and Seattle over the next week before returning home for the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway Night on Saturday, February 8th. The first 2,000 fans and all full-season ticket package holders can claim their limited edition bobblehead featuring the Spokane Chiefs' Captain.
Images from this story
|
Spokane Chiefs' Berkly Catton on game night
