Preview: Oil Kings Look to Start February Strong against Hurricanes
February 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are on the road tonight for a meeting with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Edmonton is looking to get back into the win column after a 5-2 loss on Friday night against Calgary to close out the month of January. Edmonton finished the month 7-6-0-1 and now sits in sixth in the Eastern Conference at 25-19-1-2 with 53 points.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have won nine of their last ten and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-15-1-1, good for 60 points.
Tonight marks the sixth of eight meetings between the Oil Kings and the Hurricanes. The Oil Kings are 2-2-0-1 against the Hurricanes so far this season. Edmonton has scored 17 goals in the series, while Lethbridge has tallied 14. The last time the two met was on January 26 in Edmonton, a 2-1 win for Lethbridge. In the season series, Landon Hanson leads the Oil Kings offensively with seven points, including five goals. On the Lethbridge side, Brayden Yager has five points, while playing in three games. The last meeting in Lethbridge was back on January 3 as the Oil Kings earned a 7-3 win.
Game time from Lethbridge is 6 p.m.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)
Gavin Hodnett (47, 20-27-47)
Roan Woodward (47, 17-25-42)
Lukas Sawchyn (47, 11-26-37)
Adam Jecho (36, 14-19-33)
Oil Kings Milestone Watch:
F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL
F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Adam Jecho is 10 games away from 100 in the WHL and 20 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Cole Miller is 20 points away from 100 in the WHL
Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Logan Wormald (46, 28-28-56)
Brayden Edwards (43, 20-35-55)
Brayden Yager (33, 15-33-48)
Noah Chadwick (44, 10-26-36)
Caden Price (36, 6-28-34)
2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes:
Friday, September 20 @ LET (3-1 LET)
Friday, January 3 @ LET (7-3 EDM)
Saturday, January 4 @ EDM (5-2 EDM)
Sunday, January 5 @ EDM (4-3 SO LET)
Sunday, January 26 @ EDM (2-1 LET)
Saturday, February 1 @ Lethbridge
Saturday, February 15 @ Edmonton
Friday, March 21 @ Lethbridge
