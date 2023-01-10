Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday

The Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Eyewitness News, 101.1 ESPN Radio, and Dignity Health. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as doors open at 6 p.m. for the giveaway.

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a #11 James Hamblin youth jersey

Part of the team's 25th Anniversary Alumni Celebration, Joel Irving will be honored with the ceremonial puck drop and video. Click here to watch a Mission Bank Memorable Interview with him.

