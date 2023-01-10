Jonas Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Johansson has gone 9-6-0 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks third among all AHL goaltenders in both goals-against average (2.15) and save-percentage (.929).

Johansson has appeared in 58 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, January 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.