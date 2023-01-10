Lind's Shootout Goal Extends Firebirds' Point Streak to Nine

The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda in a shootout on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena, 3-2. 6,392 fans were in attendance to see Kole Lind net the lone goal of the shootout to pick up Coachella Valley's 23rd win of the season.

The Firebirds were the first team to find the back of the net. Andrew Poturalski made a slick outlet pass to Cameron Hughes, who led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Jesper Froden received Hughes' pass and wired the puck past Barracuda netminder Aaron Dell to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead. The goal was Froden's team-leading 17th of the season.

Coachella Valley was awarded a powerplay after San Jose's Adam Raska was called for holding at 8:32. Just five seconds after the man advantage concluded, Kole Lind's one-timer hit the back of the net to extend the Firebirds lead to 2-0. Lind's goal was his 15th of the season and was assisted by Brogan Rafferty and Tye Kartye.

The only goal in the second period belonged to the Barracuda at 17:18. San Jose turned the puck towards the cage where it was tipped by Luke Johnson and knuckled by Joey Daccord to cut Coachella Valley's lead in half, 2-1.

In the dying moments of the third period, San Jose tied the game on redirection from Daniil Guschin. The goal came with just one minute to play and forced overtime.

For the second straight game, the Firebirds participated in the shootout. It took six rounds before Kole Lind made a quick move to beat Dell to put Coachella Valley ahead. Joey Daccord turned away William Eklund to secure the win for the Firebirds.

The Firebirds put 36 shots on net in the win that moved them to 23-6-3-1 on the season. Coachella Valley went 0-for-4 on the powerplay and finished 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 13th. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

