Superhero Night Benefiting Autism Awareness Presented by LawnCare by Walter

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 12th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The event will be themed Superhero Night featuring custom Autism Awareness Night/Superhero jerseys and jersey auction, autographed mystery pucks, and premium raffle to support The Autism Program at Easterseals.

The Hogs will don custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys that will feature Superhero Hammy and they will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform for fans attending the game. A select number of jerseys will be made available following the game on DASH for fans to bid on.

Back again this season is the popular premium raffle. With only 100 premium raffle tickets available for $75, each premium raffle ticket comes with a prize pack featuring a mystery puck and a chance to win one of 10 premium raffle prizes. The grand prize includes four all-inclusive Chicago Cubs tickets in the Catalina Club for a select game.

Other premium raffle prizes include a Chicago Blackhawks experience (four (4) 100 level tickets, premium parking and Zamboni ride), Patrick Kane signed jersey and stick, Old Dominion tickets, customizable 2023 Autism Awareness/Superhero jersey and more.

Fans can also contribute to Autism Awareness Night with the IceHogs Mystery Pucks. Available for $20 or two for $35, fans can pick up a puck from this season's Rockford IceHogs players or a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. Mystery Pucks will be available exclusively at Autism Awareness Night on Jan. 21.

