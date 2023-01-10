Phantoms Announce Outdoor Practice at Spring Mountain

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







On the heels of the NHL hosting its annual outdoor Winter Classic, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will return to the roots of hockey, and hold an outdoor practice open to the public on Sunday, January 22 at Spring Mountain Adventures in Schwenksville, PA.

The practice, which will be held from 11:00 am - 12:15 pm, will be open to the public at Spring Mountain Adventures to catch in-person the Phantoms preparing for a week that will consist of 3 home games at PPL Center. Those in attendance have the opportunity after the practice to take advantage of all of the great things that Spring Mountain Adventures has to offer, including public ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, or simply grab a bite to eat at Spring Mountain's Powder Pig Pub!

Velaspan is the presenting sponsor of the Outdoor Practice, along with sponsors Spring Mountain, Shewman Surveying, Rich Mar Florist, Leader of the Pack, and Phantoms founding partner Service Electric Cable TV & Communications. The Outdoor Practice will also see the team wearing custom jerseys for this special and unique event.

"The outdoor setting is going to be an incredible experience for fans and players alike," says Phantoms Vice President of Partnerships & Premium Seating, Dennis Begley. "We are really looking forward to the Field of Dreams-type setting - this will be a truly unique outdoor experience for this practice."

Spring Mountain, with skiing and ice skating programs available all throughout the winter months, is the perfect host for the Phantoms outdoor practice.

Begley noted, "We would like to thank Spring Mountain Adventures for hosting the event, and cannot wait to see it happen."

To learn more about the available activities and book your own for January 22, or other available dates, please visit www.springmountainadventures.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.