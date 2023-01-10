Belleville Sens and Bell Announce Details for 2023 Bell Let's Talk Game

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Bell are excited to announce this season's Bell Let's Talk game, coming up on Saturday, January 14.

The Bell Let's Talk campaign, now in its 13th year increases awareness about mental health. As part of Saturday's event and leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day on January 25, the Senators will be sharing in-game messages promoting mental health awareness and initiatives and discussing how they make their mental health a priority.

Members of the Quinte West Youth Centre will also be on hand to promote an increased focus on youth mental health, with Bell supporting the QWYC by donating tickets and a special cheque presentation will take place during the pregame ceremonial puck drop.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance at CAA Arena will receive a free Bell Let's Talk toque. Bell will also hold a door prize draw and other giveaways, at their table inside Gate 2.

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 25

On January 25 and every day throughout the year, we encourage Canadians to take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. Everyone can play a role in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

Choose a mental health organization to learn about or support

Help a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

Ask about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

Nurture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

Get involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change for mental health.

Bell Let's Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Tickets to the Belleville Sens Bell Let's Talk game and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster, with information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.