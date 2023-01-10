Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that their game against the Syracuse Crunch originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets for the rescheduled date. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.

