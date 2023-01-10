Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch
January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that their game against the Syracuse Crunch originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets for the rescheduled date. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Reschedule Postponed Game for March 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Road Trip Continues as Wolf Pack Visit Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Experiences Wild Start to 2023 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Outdoor Practice at Spring Mountain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #33 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kirill Tyutyayev Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Salute Night
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse
- Amerks Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 6 vs. Lehigh Valley