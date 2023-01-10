Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, appeared in four games with the Moose this season. The forward

also posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 11 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-11 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 15 total AHL contests, all with Manitoba, and has posted four points (1G, 3A) in those outings.

Manitoba continues its road trip with a contest against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

