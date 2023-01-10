Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland
January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Isaac Johnson
Forward
Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.
Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R
Johnson, 23, appeared in four games with the Moose this season. The forward
also posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 11 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-11 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 15 total AHL contests, all with Manitoba, and has posted four points (1G, 3A) in those outings.
Manitoba continues its road trip with a contest against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023
- T-Birds Establish "Anthony's Book Club" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Continue Homestand against Iowa, Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Celebrating the Sedins on February 10th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jonas Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Reschedule Postponed Game for March 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Road Trip Continues as Wolf Pack Visit Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Experiences Wild Start to 2023 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Outdoor Practice at Spring Mountain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #33 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kirill Tyutyayev Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.