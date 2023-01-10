Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Experiences Wild Start to 2023

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (16-10-2-3) look to string wins together as they embark on three-game road trip

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 4 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Charlotte 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received multi-point games from five different players, including a two-goal game from Sam Houde. Houde opened the scoring for third game in a row, but Charlotte carried a 2-1 lead into intermission. Valtteri Puustinen, Houde, Alex Nylander and Drake Caggiula tallied to give the Pens a comfortable win to start 2023.

Friday, Jan. 6 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 4

The Checkers won their rematch with the Penguins, but the game ended prematurely when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Filip Hållander was injured late in the contest. Hållander was released from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center that night, and he is currently recovering at home.

Saturday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hartford 3 (OT)

Down 3-0 midway through the game, the Penguins capped off an incredible comeback with a jaw-dropping, overtime goal by Nylander. Jonathan Gruden kickstarted the comeback with a pair of goals, and Corey Andonovski tied the game to force OT.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears face-off for the 10th time this season. Puustinen leads the series with eight points (2G-6A) in nine games, but the Bears own an edge over the Pens with five wins.

Saturday, Jan. 14 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton treks back to North Carolina to take on the Checkers for a back-to-back set. In their previous four meetings, both the Penguins and Checkers have won twice.

Sunday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Pens end their three-game road trip with another tilt in the Queen City. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 6-5-0-1 in Charlotte since the Checkers returned to the Eastern Conference in 2017-18.

Ice Chips

- The last time the Penguins erased a 3-0 deficit for a come-from-behind win was Mar. 6, 2021 against the Binghamton Devils.

- Drake Caggiula and Jack St. Ivany both recorded three assists in the team's win on Saturday.

- Alex Nylander has 14 points (8G-6A) in his last 12 games.

- Valtteri Puustinen is on a career-best seven-game point streak, and he has 12 points (6G-8A) in his last 12 games.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill is at 84.8% on home ice, fourth in the league.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 .721

2. Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 .691

3. Charlotte 33 18 12 2 1 39 .591

4. PENGUINS 31 16 10 2 3 37 .597

5. Bridgeport 34 14 13 6 1 35 .515

6. Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 .515

7. Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 .531

8. Hartford 32 11 13 2 6 30 .469

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 32 13 15 28

Alex Nylander 31 14 13 27

Filip Hållander 24 8 17 25

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

Drake Caggiula 27 6 14 20

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski^ 18 8-6-4 2.22 .926 1

Filip Lindberg* 11 5-3-1 2.39 .915 0

Taylor Gauthier* 4 3-1-0 2.78 .908 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 11 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 14 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 4:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 15 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 4:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Jan. 6 (D) Josh Maniscalco Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Fri, Jan. 6 (RW) Justin Addamo Released from PTO

Fri, Jan. 6 (G) Tommy Nappier Recalled from WHL

Wed, Jan. 4 (D) Chris Ortiz Recalled from WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.