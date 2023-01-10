Abbotsford Canucks Announce Celebrating the Sedins on February 10th

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to announce "Celebrating the Sedins," a special event honouring the legendary careers of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, when the Canucks host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, February 10th at Abbotsford Centre.

Celebrating the Sedins will recognize the careers of Vancouver Canucks legends Henrik and Daniel Sedin - including a special pre-game ceremony with both Sedin twins in attendance. The night will be a celebration of the achievements the two had throughout their career, recognition for all they did for the Canucks organization and surrounding community on and off the ice, and commemoration for their recent first-ballot induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Drafted 2nd and 3rd overall in 1999, Henrik and Daniel spent their entire NHL careers with the Vancouver Canucks. Over 17 seasons, the two played a combined 2,636 games in the regular season, playing an additional 207 games in the playoffs. At least one Sedin was featured in every Vancouver Canucks game for 17 consecutive years.

Henrik was named the 13th Captain in franchise history in 2011, wearing the 'C' on his chest until his retirement in 2018. He was known as the playmaker of the brothers and holds the franchise record for games played (1,330), assists (830), and points (1,070). In 2010, Henrik captured the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player and the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer.

Daniel was named an Assistant Captain in 2010, wearing the 'A' for eight seasons until his retirement. In 2011, Daniel captured the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player and the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Known as the goal-scorer between the two, Daniel holds the franchise record for goals (393), while ranking second in assists (648) and points (1,041).

Following their retirement from the game in 2018, Henrik and Daniel each rejoined the organization's front office in 2021, and currently possess roles in Player Development, working closely with both Abbotsford's and Vancouver's players.

Single game tickets for Celebrating the Sedins game are now available, starting at just $23. Fans can visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

