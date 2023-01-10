Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-13-4) conclude a three-game road swing on Wednesday at Bridgeport and then return to PPL Center for their first home games of 2023 when they host Bridgeport (14-13-7) and Syracuse (13-13-5) back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, the Phantoms took three out of four points in their road games at the second and first-place teams in the North Division with a win at Rochester and a shootout loss at Toronto.

WEEKLY RECAP

Friday, January 6, 2023

Phantoms 3 - Americans 2

Lehigh Valley rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a frenetic three-goal surge in the third period sparked by Bobby Brink's first career pro goal in his Phantoms' debut. Tyson Foerster and Jackson Cates scored shortly thereafter in the scoring burst that took only 2:30 for the Phantoms to turn the tables in Rochester. Felix Sandstrom returned for his first game with the Phantoms since last season and posted 24 saves in the win. It was the second time this season the Phantoms rallied from a deficit at the intermission to post a win.

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Marlies 5 - Phantoms 4 (SO)

The pucks were flying in the opening 40 minutes in Toronto with a 4-4 tie at the second intermission. Despite some great chances in the third period and overtime, the Marlies eventually prevailed for the extra standings point in the shootout. Olle Lycksell (6th) had a three-point game with one goal and two assists while Artem Anisimov (11th, 12th) also had three points. Adam Ginning (2nd) also scored for Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms led 2-0 to start but then trailed 3-2 early in the second period. Special teams made the difference as the Marlies went 3-for-4 on the power play including a pair of goals for Joey Anderson.

BOBBY'S DEBUT

Bobby Brink scored a goal in his pro debut on Friday at Rochester in his first-ever game with the Phantoms. He is expected to make his PPL Center debut this weekend. The Flyers' second-round selection in 2019 out of the University of Denver was the NCAA scoring champ last year scoring 14-43-57 in just 41 games making him a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist. Brink has been practicing and rehabbing in Allentown with the Phantoms and has been with the team since November before being officially activated and added to the roster on Tuesday.

FELIX RETURNS

Goaltender Felix Sandstrom is back with the Phantoms on a two-week condition loan designed to provide him maximum opportunities to play. Sandstrom has played in 59 games with the Phantoms over parts of five seasons beginning in 2018-19. Last year, he played a career-high 44 games with Lehigh Valley while posting his first two career shutouts in the AHL including in the season finale on April 30 with 26 saves against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has also played in 14 career games with the Flyers including nine this season.

TAKING IT OUTSIDE

The Phantoms announced an outdoor practice open to the public on Sunday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. in the picturesque setting at Spring Mountain Adventures in Schwenksville, PA. Fan can catch the Phantoms in this special practice session as they prepare for an upcoming three-game week at PPL Center. Velaspan is the presenting sponsor of the Outdoor Practice which will also see the team wearing custom jerseys during the unique event.

PHANTASTIC!

- Bobby Brink became the second player this season to score in his Phantoms debut joining Elliot Desnoyers who scored the first goal of the year in the season opener on October 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

- Artem Anisimov has moved into a tie for the team lead with 12 goals. He has three multi-goal games this season

- Elliot Desnoyers is fourth among AHL rookies and also has 12 goals.

- Lehigh Valley's power play is fifth in the AHL at 23.9%.

- The Phantoms are....

11-4-3 when scoring 3 or more goals

11-2-1 when allowing 2 goals or fewer

12-3-4 in one-goal games

9-1-4 when scoring the first goal

9-0-3 when leading after two periods

3-2 in overtime and 2-2 in shootouts

UPCOMING

Wednesday, January 11 (7:05)

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Bridgeport (14-13-7) has been in a total freefall with a 10-game winless skid (0-7-3) having tumbled out of the top half of the division. The Phantoms are one point back of Bridgeport in the Atlantic Division standings entering the critical mid-season home-and-home series. Former Phantom Andy Andreoff leads the Islanders with 17 goals. Popular former Phantom Cole Bardreau has scored 9-6-15. Chris Terry (11-22-33) leads the Islanders in points and was the AHL scoring leader in 2017-18 with Laval. This is the first of four visits for the Phantoms to Bridgeport.

Friday, January 13, 2023 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Lehigh Valley is ready for its first home game of 2023 and is 1-1-0 against Bridgeport this season including a 6-5 shootout win on December 28 at PPL Center with Cal O'Reilly striking for the winner in the sixth round. Cooper Marody led the Phantoms with two goals.|This is Game 4 out of 8 in the season series and is also the third of four visits for the Islanders to PPL Center.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Syracuse Crunch

Syracuse (13-13-5) has dropped five straight (0-4-1) after the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate had been zooming up the standings in the North Division. Seventh-year head coach Benoit Groulx has had a streaky team that began the campaign with just one win in the first nine games before a 12-4-1 surge starting November 5. Defenseman Darryn Raddysh (9-29-38) is having a career year and rates third in the AHL in points and second in assists. Alex Barre-Boulet (8-28-36) scored 34 goals as a rookie in 2018-19 to lead the AHL. The high-flying Crunch lead the Eastern Conference with 3.58 goals scored per game but their defense is 26th out of 32 allowing 3.61 per contest. Second-year pro and 2019 third-round selection Hugo Alnefelt (7-4-1, 2.63, .911) is the team's top goalie.

PHANTOMS SCORING LEADERS

Olle Lycksell 6-16-22

Tyson Foerster 9-12-21

Elliot Desnoyers 12-6-18

Artem Anisimov 12-6-18

Garrett Wilson 5-9-14

Cal O'Reilly 3-10-13

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, January 11 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, January 13 (7:05) vs. BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Saturday, January 14 (7:05) vs. SYRACUSE CRUNCH

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, January 13 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Berks Dollar Dog Night

Saturday, January 14 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch - Valley Youth House Night Presented by Air Products

Sunday, January 22 (11:00 a.m.) - Phantoms Outdoor Practice presented by Velaspan at Spring Mountain in Schwenksville. Free to the public!

Wednesday, January 25 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears - Pregame Happy Hour. $2 Miller Lites and Yuenglings available until Puck Drop.

Friday, January 27 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Flyers Night with Lou Nolan and GRITTY!!!

Saturday, January 28 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears - meLVin Youth Beanies presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital (first 2,000 kids age 12 and younger)

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

