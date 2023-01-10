Panthers Recall Alex Lyon
January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Alex Lyon from the Checkers.
The netminder has won three of his last four starts for Charlotte and is 9-8-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage on the season. Lyon, 30, has not appeared for Florida this season, but has 24 NHL games under his belt with Philadelphia and Carolina.
The Panthers are in the midst of a road trip and slated to face the Avalanche tonight, while the Checkers are kicking off a six-game homestand tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
