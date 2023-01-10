Panthers Recall Alex Lyon

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Alex Lyon from the Checkers.

The netminder has won three of his last four starts for Charlotte and is 9-8-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage on the season. Lyon, 30, has not appeared for Florida this season, but has 24 NHL games under his belt with Philadelphia and Carolina.

The Panthers are in the midst of a road trip and slated to face the Avalanche tonight, while the Checkers are kicking off a six-game homestand tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.