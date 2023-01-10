Louis Domingue Collects First Hartford Shutout as Pack Blank Checkers 5-0

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their four-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Tuesday night, blanking the Charlotte Checkers 5-0 for the team's first regulation victory in North Carolina. Louis Domingue made 21 saves for his first shutout in a Wolf Pack uniform.

Karl Henriksson opened the scoring with the second goal of his rookie campaign just 50 seconds into the second period. Henriksson collected a pass from Zac Jones in the slot and wired a shot by Mack Guzda to give the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost on this night. The goal stood as the eventual game-winner, the first in Henriksson's North American career.

Matt Rempe extended the Hartford lead to 2-0 at the 5:47 mark, jamming home his third goal of the campaign. Rempe snuck the puck through the pad of Guzda during a scramble in front of the net. Rempe wasn't done there. The rookie would pot his second of the night at 13:04, winning a puck battle in the right-wing corner and muscling his way behind the net. From there, Rempe attempted a wraparound that went off of a Checker and in. The goal gave Rempe his first career multi-goal outing in the AHL.

Bobby Trivigno got in on the action, deflecting a pass from Henriksson home for his sixth goal of the season 7:46 into the third period. Trivigno charged to the net as Henriksson weaved his way into the slot. With his stick on the ice, Trivigno was able to perfectly deflect the pass into the net.

Hartford polished off the victory with a powerplay goal at 13:55. Will Cuylle scored his tenth of the season via a redirection, tipping home a long shot from Tanner Fritz. Cuylle's ten goals leads the club in that category.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill went three-for-three on the night, helping Domingue secure the shutout.

The Wolf Pack's road trip concludes tomorrow night when the club wraps their back-to-back set up with the Checkers. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

