San Diego Gulls Reassign Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa Oilers
January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned left wing Logan Nijhoff to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Nijhoff, 21 (2/23/01), went scoreless in 16 games with San Diego this season. He split the 2021-22 campaign between San Diego and the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), appearing in three AHL contests. The 6-0, 189-pound forward recorded 25-24=49 points and 85 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games with Regina last season, setting career highs in assists, faceoff percentage (58.3%), goals, PIM and points. He also won a team leading 818-of-1404 faceoffs (58.3%), ranking third among WHL skaters in faceoff win percentage and fifth in faceoff wins.
A native of Comox, British Columbia, Nijhoff earned 61-62=123 points and 253 PIM in 231 career WHL games with the Regina Pats from 2017-2022, serving as the team's captain for the last two seasons. He won the 2022 Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award for his outstanding dedication towards patients who rely on blood and stem cell products in Canada, raising $8,180 for Canadian Blood Services during the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa Oilers - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Host Stanley Cup in Ontario March 26 - Ontario Reign
- Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview: January 10 vs. Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Superhero Night Benefiting Autism Awareness Presented by LawnCare by Walter - Rockford IceHogs
- Superhero Night Benefiting Autism Awareness Presented by LawnCare by Walter - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Alex Lyon - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Prepares for Banner Week as Bourque's #17 Heads to Rafters - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Tyson Feist, Jack LaFontaine to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens and Bell Announce Details for 2023 Bell Let's Talk Game - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Establish "Anthony's Book Club" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Continue Homestand against Iowa, Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Celebrating the Sedins on February 10th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jonas Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Reschedule Postponed Game for March 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Road Trip Continues as Wolf Pack Visit Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Experiences Wild Start to 2023 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Outdoor Practice at Spring Mountain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #33 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kirill Tyutyayev Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.