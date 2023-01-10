Reign to Host Stanley Cup in Ontario March 26

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced a new promotion for their game on Sunday, Mar. 26 when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks, which will feature a visit from the greatest trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup®.

Reign fans will have a special opportunity to get their picture taken with the trophy inside Toyota Arena before or during the game, which begins at 3 p.m.

"It's always fun to see people react to seeing the cup for the first time," said Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott. "We are thrilled to be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toyota Arena for our fans to enjoy."

Reign ALL-IN members will have an exclusive window to get a picture with the trophy beginning at 1 p.m.

General public entry to Toyota Arena will open at 2 p.m. prior to the scheduled game at 3 p.m. Due to popular demand, a photo with the Stanley Cup® is not guaranteed. Reign staff will do their best to accommodate as many guests as possible. To assist with this process, fans are encouraged to arrive early and follow all directions from staff members on site. Once a cutoff time is designated late in the game, no further guests will be allowed in line.

To be eligible to take a picture with the trophy, fans must have a ticket to the game on Mar. 26.

Single game tickets for the event are on sale now, as well as group tickets for 10 or more fans, starting at just $18. Group tickets can be ordered through the Reign office by calling 909-941-7825 during business hours.

The promotion is just one of many exciting games remaining on the team's home schedule for the 2022-23 season, which will also include popular returning themes like Wild West Night (Jan. 14), First Responders Night (Jan. 21), Pink In The Rink (Feb. 4), St. Patrick's Day (Mar. 12) and Star Wars Night (Apr. 2).

New highlighted themes that will make their debut in the coming months at Toyota Arena include Next Gen Game (Feb. 24), which will feature special contests and is perfect for those who have a love for video games, Classic Rock Night (Mar. 24), honoring a great era of music with $2 Bud Light cans and Reign-CON Night (Mar. 31), celebrating all things anime.

The full list of remaining 2022-23 promotions can be found below:

Saturday, Jan. 14 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Yee-Haw! It's Wild West Night presented by Stagecoach when we battle the San Diego Gulls! To celebrate, we're having our final Beer Fest of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Presented by SoCalGas, we'll pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of our local Inland Empire First Responders and wear specialty jerseys in our first-ever home game against our new rival, Coachella Valley. Come early and cheer on the Ontario and New York Fire Department as they host their annual Fire on Ice game at 1 p.m. All ticket proceeds will go to the Ray Pfeifer Foundation which provides medical needs to September 11th first responders.

Sunday, Jan. 29 - 5 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

All kids in attendance for this game against Calgary get a youth Reign jersey as we celebrate Kingston's 15th birthday!

Friday, Feb. 3 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Hockey Is For Everyone - Black History Month

Saturday, Feb. 4 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Support the Reign during their annual Pink In The Rink game presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Friday, Feb. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

80s Night! This game will be filled with throwback references, music and pop culture from a great decade! You'll especially love this game if you're a fan of a certain popular Netflix show.

Friday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Celebrate all things video games and the future of our game with our Next Gen Game

Sunday, Mar. 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Reign presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club during a matchup against Calgary! Lucky fans in attendance will receive a player bobblehead giveaway.

Friday, Mar. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Classic Rock Night!

Sunday, Mar. 26 - 3 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Come see the Stanley Cup® in the Empire as we take on Abbotsford!

Friday, Mar. 31 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

Embrace your Fandom at Reign Con Night!

Sunday, Apr. 2 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

We'll be using the force to battle Colorado on Star Wars Night!

Friday, Apr. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Celebrating 15 years of Reign hockey in the Inland Empire on Fan Appreciation Night featuring a team poster giveaway!

Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

2023-24 season ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.

