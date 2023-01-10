Series Preview: January 10 vs. Ontario

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Silver Knights will be looking to turn things around and get back in the win column on Wednesday evening against the Ontario Reign. Despite a frustrating back-to-back road series against Abbotsford, Head Coach Manny Viveiros has the team energized and prepared to take on Ontario, who sit fifth in the division.

"They're a really fast, puck-moving team, so you know, just playing strong team defense. Defending the neutral zone is definitely going to be important because their defense likes to jump into the play," said forward Brendan Brisson.

"Definitely shooting the puck - I know I need to shoot it more. We have a lot of guys that go to the net, get good screens and allow shots to go in from the point or from the slot. That's what we're going to have to do to have success."

Now the team looks to translate that preparation into performance against Ontario's scorers, including forward Alex Turcotte. The first-round draft pick, who played with Brisson on the 2021 World Juniors team, has scored five points (3G, 2A) in the team's last five games.

"[Turcotte] is a really skilled player, and he's really hard to get the puck from in the corner. Whenever you're on the ice against him and you have the puck, you know he's coming," Brisson said.

"He's really good around the net, so I definitely think he's a player we need to watch out for and we'll be ready for him."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the second of their back-to-back against the Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1, at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday evening. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was excellent for the Silver Knights, stopping 28 of 30 shots on goal.

Jake Bischoff, assisted by Daniil Chayka and Connor Ford, scored Henderson's only goal of the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gage Quinney has 10 points (5G, 5A) in the team's last 10 games. He also leads the Silver Knights in both points, with 26, and goals, with 14, on the season.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 17 games for the Silver Knights. He holds a GAA of 2.44 and a save percentage of .915.

Ontario forward Lias Andersson leads the team in goals and stands second overall among active players in points. Over the last five games, he has six points (3G, 3A).

Forward TJ Tynan, two-time AHL MVP, leads Ontario in points with 31 (4G, 27A) on the season.

Goaltender Cal Petersen has a 2.60 GAA and a .918 save percentage on the season.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced Ontario on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the road. They defeated the Reign, 3-1. Gage Quinney (2G, 0A) scored two goals in the game. Kaedan Korczak* (1G, 0A) and Sheldon Rempal (0G, 1A) also appeared on the scoresheet for the Silver Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 of 31 shots for a .967 save percentage.

*currently called up to the Golden Knights

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 26 (14G, 12A)

Byron Froese: 25 (7G, 18A)

Sheldon Rempal: 23 (7G, 16A)

Lukas Cormier: 17 (4G, 13A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 16 (8G, 8A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Fans can watch the game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

