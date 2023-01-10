T-Birds Establish "Anthony's Book Club"

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today the establishment of ABC: Anthony's Book Club, in partnership with the Springfield City Library and the T-Birds Foundation.

Over the course of the next two months, Angello, joined by teammates and mascot Boomer, will be visiting five different branches of the Springfield City Library for live storytime readings, activities, and meet-and-greet sessions with young T-Birds fans. Young readers of all ages and their families are invited and welcome to attend.

"Just like the Springfield City Library, the Springfield Thunderbirds are part of our community," said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services at the Springfield City Library. "When I learned about Anthony Angello's commitment to reading and literacy through his ABC Anthony's Book Club, I knew it was a great match for the Library. Reading aloud not only provides a foundation for success, it's fun! We can't wait to welcome Anthony, Boomer, and local families to the Library."

Tentative dates and locations for Anthony's Book Club are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - East Forest Park Branch (136 Surrey Road, Springfield)

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace, Springfield)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Springfield Central Library Children's Room (220 State Street, Springfield)

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Mason Square Branch (765 State Street, Springfield)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. - Sixteen Acres Branch (1187 Parker Street, Springfield)

In addition to Angello's involvement, the T-Birds Foundation will also be contributing to Anthony's Book Club with donations of books and supplies to each of the five branch visits.

"We are proud to support Anthony's passion for children's literacy through the ABC program," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Any cause close to a player's heart makes it all the more meaningful to us as an organization. The T-Birds Foundation will be directly involved from the onset of the program to ensure that the Springfield City Library has ample resources for all children who visit. It is our hope that the libraries are packed with enthusiastic young readers thanks to Anthony's encouragement and example."

Anthony's Book Club is the latest of a wide variety of Thunderbirds' community programming. In the calendar year 2022, the Thunderbirds made more than 200 appearances in the Greater Springfield community with their team mascot Boomer, including trips to more than 25 participating schools in the Thunderbirds' Stick to Reading program, which promotes the love of books in local school districts, including Springfield Public Schools.

Since AHL player appearance restrictions were lifted, T-Birds players have already made more than 20 visits in the community since the start of November at youth hockey practices, corporate partners, and charitable foundations, including the return of the Teddy Bear Toss deliveries following the donation of more than 6,000 stuffed animals at a T-Birds game this past December.

Fans can learn about Anthony's Book Club and other community programming by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

