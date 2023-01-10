Syracuse Crunch Weekly

January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH COME UP EMPTY IN THREE-IN-THREE

The Crunch failed to win a game during their first three-in-three weekend of the season, posting an 0-2-0-1 mark in Week 13.

Syracuse began 2023 with back-to-back home games at Upstate Medical University Arena. Friday, the Crunch were edged by the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout. The defeat dropped the Crunch to 1-5 in games decided after regulation this season. The following night, the Crunch rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the Rochester Americans 3-3 in the third period before the Amerks pulled out a 4-3 win. Sunday in Hershey, the Crunch nearly overcame a three-goal deficit before losing to the Bears, 4-3, at Giant Center.

The Crunch, who have gone without a win in five straight games (0-4-0-1) for the second time this season, have slipped back to 0.500 with a 13-13-2-3 record.

TOP PERFORMERS

Forward Shawn Element carries a three-game goal-scoring streak after picking up a tally in all three games in Week 13. His marker on Friday tied the game in the third period to send the game overtime. The next night he sparked the Crunch's comeback effort with a power-play goal in the second period. He then scored on a deflection Sunday at Hershey to cap the week.

The second-year-pro is tied for sixth on the Crunch with seven goals this season. He has five goals in the last nine games since Dec. 10, leading the Crunch in goal scoring in that span. Element has 12 points (7g, 5a) in 25 games this season and he scored his first two career power-play goals Friday and Saturday.

***

Jack Finley also ended the week with goals in back-to-back games. The rookie snapped a 10-game goal drought by scoring his fourth goal of the season 18 seconds into the third period Friday against the Amerks. The 20-year-old followed that up by scoring the Crunch's first goal in their loss to Hershey on Sunday.

Finley has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 31 games while playing to a plus-7 rating this season.

***

Alex Barré-Boulet picked up assists in each game in Week 13, pulling to within one of the Crunch's franchise record. He had one power-play assist, one shorthanded assist and one assist at regular strength to give him 28 helpers on the season, which ranks third in the league behind Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin (35) and teammate Darren Raddysh (29).

Barré-Boulet needs one assist to tie and two assists to pass Brad Moran on the Crunch's all-time assist list. He needs seven points to set a new franchise record for all-time points.

A MINI SLUMP

The Crunch entered the holiday break in December on a four-game winning streak, but that has been erased with what is now a season-high tying five-game winless skid (0-4-0-1).

They have been outscored 22-12 over the five games and they haven't held a lead since they led 1-0 Dec. 30 at Laval in the second game of this streak.

UPCOMING: LAVAL|LEHIGH VALLEY|UTICA

The Crunch look to get back on course against the team that began this winless spell, the Laval Rocket. Friday is the fourth of eight head-to-head matches. The teams played three straight times around the holiday break. The Crunch won the first, but the Rocket won the next two; the home team has won all three matches after winning seven of eight last season.

They then travel to the PPL Center to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their first of two head-to-head meetings this season. The Crunch have won five of the last six games against the Phantoms and they are 12-3-0-1 against the Phantoms since the team began play in Lehigh Valley in 2014-15.

Monday afternoon brings with it the third Galaxy Cup match against the Utica Comets, who are 9-0-2-0 in the past 11 games. The Crunch have won both meetings so far with the last coming Dec. 10.

WEEK 13 RESULTS

Friday, January 6 | Game 29 vs. Belleville | SOL, 3-2

Belleville 1 0 1 0 1 - 3 Shots: 6-11-7-8-1-33 PP: 1/7

Syracuse 0 1 1 0 0 - 2 Shots: 5-9-12-0-0-26 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Myers 2 (Barré-Boulet), 18:41 (SH). 3rd Period-Element 5 (Smith, Raddysh), 11:09 (PP). Shootout-Belleville 2 (Lodin G, Sokolov G), Syracuse 0 (Goncalves NG, Smith NG). . . . Lagace 5-6-4 (32 shots-30 saves) A-5,548

Saturday, January 7 | Game 30 vs. Rochester | L, 4-3

Rochester 3 0 1 - 4 Shots: 16-6-7-29 PP: 1/6

Syracuse 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 18-11-15-44 PP: 1/5

2nd Period-Element 6 (Ryfors, Barré-Boulet), 7:19 (PP). 3rd Period-Finley 4 (Walcott, Raddysh), 0:18. Smith 12 (Goncalves, Dumont), 11:05. . . . Lagace ND (16 shots-13 saves) LaFontaine 1-2-0 (13 shots-12 saves) A-6,176

Sunday, January 8 | Game 31 at Hershey | L, 4-3

Syracuse 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 5-12-11-28 PP: 0/5

Hershey 1 3 0 - 4 Shots: 6-12-4-22 PP: 1/3

2nd Period-Finley 5 (Fortier, Myers), 8:22. 3rd Period-Dumont 6 (Barré-Boulet, Goncalves), 8:37. Element 7 (Raddysh, Carlile), 13:03. . . . Lagace 5-7-4 (22 shots-18 saves) A-10,404

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 17.8% (19-for-107) 25th (24th)

Penalty Kill 78.1% (100-for-128) 22nd (20th)

Goals For 3.58 GFA (111) T-4th (7th)

Goals Against 3.61 GAA (112) 26th (26th)

Shots For 32.42 SF/G (1005) 5th (3rd)

Shots Against 30.58 SA/G (948) 17th (19th)

Penalty Minutes 18.48 PIM/G (573) 3rd (3rd)

Category Leader

Points 38 Raddysh

Goals 12 Robert|Ryfors|Smith

Assists 29 Raddysh

PIM 67 Element

Plus/Minus +13 Carlile|Carrick|Raddysh

Wins 7 Alnefelt

GAA 2.63 Alnefelt

Save % .911 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 0.697 118 102 440 10-6-0-1 12-3-1-0 8-1-0-1 3-0-0-0 1-1

2. Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 0.625 106 99 402 9-4-2-1 8-5-3-0 8-0-2-0 9-0-2-0 1-1

3. Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 0.613 102 103 318 9-5-1-0 9-6-0-1 7-3-0-0 1-0-0-0 1-1

4. Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 0.485 116 125 554 9-7-0-0 6-9-3-0 4-4-2-0 3-0-1-0 4-0

5. Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 0.500 111 112 573 8-5-2-1 5-8-0-2 4-5-0-1 0-4-0-1 1-3

6. Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 0.456 120 128 427 8-5-4-1 5-11-0-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 1-1

7. Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 0.468 111 124 363 6-7-1-0 7-8-0-2 3-7-0-0 0-1-0-0 3-2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.