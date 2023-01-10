Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games
January 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies continue their home stand with a game against the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night in the first of two straight games. This marks the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.
The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents. Currently, Toronto sits 5th overall in the league with a 22-9-1-1 record, while Manitoba sits in 14th place with a 17-11-2-1 record.
The Marlies are heading into Wednesday's game with a 4-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Sunday night, while the Moose are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Belleville Senators on Saturday night. Toronto has currently won four of its last five games.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 36 points (11G, 25A), and Adam Gaudette who has goals in three consecutive games. On the Moose side, Alex Limoges leads the way with 24 points (7G, 17A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023
- T-Birds Establish "Anthony's Book Club" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Continue Homestand against Iowa, Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Celebrating the Sedins on February 10th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jonas Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Reschedule Postponed Game for March 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Road Trip Continues as Wolf Pack Visit Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Experiences Wild Start to 2023 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Outdoor Practice at Spring Mountain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #33 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kirill Tyutyayev Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games
- Bobby McMann Named AHL Player of the Week
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season
- Toronto Marlies Open the New Year with Battle against Utica Comets