Toronto Marlies Host Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games

January 10, 2023







The Toronto Marlies continue their home stand with a game against the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night in the first of two straight games. This marks the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents. Currently, Toronto sits 5th overall in the league with a 22-9-1-1 record, while Manitoba sits in 14th place with a 17-11-2-1 record.

The Marlies are heading into Wednesday's game with a 4-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Sunday night, while the Moose are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Belleville Senators on Saturday night. Toronto has currently won four of its last five games.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 36 points (11G, 25A), and Adam Gaudette who has goals in three consecutive games. On the Moose side, Alex Limoges leads the way with 24 points (7G, 17A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

