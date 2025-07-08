Yard Party Powers Florence

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, crushed the Brockton Rox 14-3 on Tuesday Night. Florence used five home runs from four different players to fuel the blowout victory.

Evan Webster took the mound for the Y'alls, looking to rebound after allowing 10 runs in a start last week. The Southpaw looked solid across five frames, allowing two runs on five hits and picking up four punchouts. With the effort, Webster was awarded his third win of the season.

The Y'alls got the offense going in the second inning down 1-0. Florence used four singles and a sacrifice fly to bring across four runs, highlighted by RBIs from Brendan Bobo, Hank Zeisler, and Tyler Shaneyfelt. An RBI single from Hector Nieves in the third put Florence up 5-1 early.

Fresh off a 2025 All-Star selection, Zeisler got the Yard Party started in the fourth when he launched a two-run blast to right field for his team-high 13th home run of the season. The Captain would call for an encore in his next at-bat in the sixth when he roped an oppo-taco bomb for his 14th home run in 2025.

Among others, Mike Ballard would follow his captain's actions with his own solo shot in the fifth. The bats became contagious after this,with Brendan Bobo following up with another solo dinger in the seventh, his seventh of the season. It was only fitting that the Birthday Boy, Nieves, would cap things off in the eighth with the biggest home run of all, his second grand slam of the season.

Conner Mackay looked phenomenal out of the pen, providing long relief for Florence for his second outing in a row. Mackay finished with three masterful innings, allowing just one unearned run and picking up 2 Ks. Jett Lodes closed things out with some mop-up work in the ninth, striking out two in the inning to cap off the 14-3 win.

Florence faces off against Brockton again tomorrow when the two return to Thomas More Stadium for Wrestlin' Wednesday, presented by NWF. Rodney Hutchison grabs the ball for the Y'alls and opposes RHP Michael Quigley. The first pitch is set 6:40 PM ET.







