Peterson Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game Coaching Staff

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitching coach David Peterson

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen) Ottawa Titans pitching coach David Peterson(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, in Troy, New York, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats, on Wednesday, July 16. The Titans will be represented by pitching coach David Peterson as a member of the Atlantic Conference coaching staff.

Peterson will join Québec Capitales manager Pat Scalabrini and Tri-City ValleyCats skipper Greg Tagert, who will co-manage the Atlantic Conference roster. The Frontier League has also named Tri-City ValleyCats pitching coach Tom Thornton and hitting coach David Robinson to round out the staff for the mid-summer classic.

Peterson is in his second season as a member of Bobby Brown's coaching staff, serving an integral role in the club's second playoff berth in three seasons during the 2024 campaign.

He began coaching professionally in 2016 in the Pecos League with the Salina Stockade, before claiming his first managerial job a year later with the Garden City Wind. In 2021, Peterson was tasked to guide the Houston Apollos, a travel team in the American Association.

Before coming to Ottawa, he served as a coach in the Pioneer League with the Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes - while also assisting and scouting in the California Winter League, the official Winter League of the Frontier League.

The Ottawa Titans start the final homestand of the first half with the first of a three-game series tonight against the Tri-City ValleyCats at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The team will then battle the Québec Capitales over the weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.