Bolts Winning Streak Ends in Mississippi
July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to capture the series opener from the ThunderBolts 5-3 at Trustmark Park Tuesday night.
The ThunderBolts (18-34) wasted no time in taking an early lead. Josh Gibson singled on the second pitch of the game. He stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Michael Sandle's sacrifice fly.
Mississippi (26-26) took control over the next several innings. They tied the score on a two-out RBI single from Brayland Skinner in the third. The next inning, Karell Paz hit a two-run homer to make it 3-1.
Garrett Broussard went deep for the ThunderBolts in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one, and the Bolts tied the game in the seventh. With two outs, Gibson walked and Cam Phelts, playing his first game in more than a month, doubled him home.
The Mud Monsters regained the lead in the eighth inning. A pair of singles put runners at first and second and Nilo Rijo doubled them both in.
In the ninth, Christian Kuzemka singled and Kyle Harbison walked and they stood at second and third with one out, but Sergio Sanchez shut the door, retiring the final three hitters and holding the Bolts off the board to collect his eighth save.
Michael Fowler (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth for his first career win. Carsen Plumadore (0-1) allowed two runs for his first career loss.
Both starters - The Bolts' Aaron Evers and Mississippi's Brandon Mitchell - threw quality starts but did not take a decision.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. Dylan Kirkeby (3-4, 4.57) starts for the ThunderBolts against Mississippi's Rodney Theophile (3-4, 5.91). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
