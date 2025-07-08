Former NY Boulders Pitcher Alex Carrillo Called up by New York Mets

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that RHP Alex Carrillo has become the third alumnus in franchise history to be added to a regular season Major League Baseball roster. The 28-year-old, who shares a birthday (6/6/97) with current Boulders SS Austin Dennis, was called up this morning to join the New York Mets from their AAA affiliate in Syracuse and is expected to be in uniform for the Mets' series opener this evening in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Carrillo was dominant in his brief time with the Syracuse Mets since being promoted from the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies in late June; he allowed no runs, hits, or walks, while striking out 10 in 5.2 innings over four appearances and earning a win, save, and hold. In fact, the only batter to reach base against him was barely grazed by a pitch.

The Paramount, CA, native was with the Boulders during their inaugural Frontier League season in 2021, working 19 innings over 14 relief appearances. He joins OF Stephen Cardullo (2016, Colorado Rockies) and RHP Justin Topa (2020, Milwaukee Brewers) as the only Boulders alumni who've made it to "The Show." Topa remains active with the Minnesota Twins, posting a 1-3 record and 3.97 ERA this season in 32 appearances (34.0 IP), and made his first career start on April 19th in Atlanta opposite reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale.

