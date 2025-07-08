Cleveland Monsters Teaming up with Crushers for Themed Gameday
July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Cleveland Monsters are teaming up with the Lake Erie Crushers at Crushers Stadium on Saturday, July 26th. The evening will start with a Street Hockey Clinic from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Baseball Blvd. Kids ages 5 to 12, regardless of their hockey experience, can join the Monsters staff for instruction on the basics of hockey and a scrimmage. Kids can sign up at https://bit.ly/LECMonstersHockeyClinic for $15 and receive a T-shirt and ticket to the game at 7:00 p.m.
Recently retired Monsters Captain Stefan Matteau will throw out a ceremonial first pitch while fans will be treated to familiar sights typically found at Rocket Arena. Crushers players will wear specialty themed "Monsters x Crushers" jerseys on the field that will be auctioned online via DASH, with a part of the proceeds benefiting Crushers Charities. The auction will start Monday, July 21st at 10 am. Fans will be able to purchase replica jerseys at the Fan-Attic Team Store while supplies last. The night will conclude with a Monsters themed fireworks show.
"We are excited to team up with the Monsters for this special game tied showcasing our hometown roots," said Lake Erie Crushers President Vic Gregovitis. "We cannot wait to bring hockey and baseball fans together, especially with the street hockey clinic, to celebrate our love of local sports."
Tickets can be purchased at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.
